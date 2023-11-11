Russia has concluded a week-long series of regional and municipal elections, including in four eastern regions that were annexed from Ukraine. These elections have sparked criticism due to allegations of vote rigging and concerns over Russia’s influence in the region. Despite the controversy, voters in the war-torn regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson have shown strong support for President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, with more than 70 percent of the ballot in each territory.

The Council of Europe, as well as Ukraine and its allies, have condemned these elections as a violation of international law and an attempt by Russia to tighten its grip over the disputed territories. However, Moscow and its proxy officials have asserted that the elections were legitimate and have published data showing their victory.

Although detailed voting figures have not been released, the results indicate that Moscow’s appointed governors in these regions, which consist of both veteran separatist leaders and local pro-Russian politicians, will remain in office for full terms. It is important to note that the international community, with the exception of a few of Russia’s allies, still recognizes these regions as part of Ukraine.

While Ukraine has been making slow progress in regaining control over some of these territories, none of the four regions are fully controlled by the Russian army. The Ukrainian government initiated a counteroffensive in June to reclaim the lands, resulting in some advances in Donetsk and the Zaporizhia region.

Dmitry Medvedev, the leader of United Russia, expressed gratitude towards the voters in the annexed regions and emphasized the importance of their support. However, some aspects of these elections have raised concerns about their legitimacy. Instances of vote rigging and the detention of opposition candidates have been reported, leading some to question the fairness of the electoral process.

In addition to the elections in annexed Ukrainian regions, United Russia also emerged victorious in provincial governor races across Russia. However, competition in these regional elections was limited as strong candidates, including those from the opposition Communist Party, were prevented from participating by the authorities.

Despite claims of free and fair elections by the Kremlin, some organizations designated as “foreign agents,” such as Golos, a voter rights group, have questioned the authenticity of the electoral process. They have cited reports of vote rigging and oppressive tactics against opposition candidates.

It is worth mentioning that Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a prominent ally of President Putin, was re-elected with more than 75 percent of the vote. The absence of significant opposition in these elections has raised concerns about the fairness and transparency of the electoral system, particularly regarding electronic voting in Moscow.

However, amidst the controversy, many Moscow residents have commended Sobyanin for his efforts in modernizing the city and overseeing various infrastructure projects. Despite previous challenges, Sobyanin’s victory solidifies his position as a Kremlin loyalist.

While most regions in Russia faced limited competition in their elections, one notable exception was in Siberia’s Khakassia, where Governor Valentin Konovalov sought re-election. Konovalov, a Communist, won in 2018 amid protests but faced a Moscow-backed candidate this time. However, the Kremlin-backed candidate withdrew at the last minute due to health reasons, allowing Konovalov to remain in office as one of the few regional leaders not supported by the Kremlin.

Overall, the controversial elections in the annexed Ukrainian regions have reaffirmed support for President Putin’s United Russia party, while also raising concerns about the fairness and transparency of the electoral process. With opposing candidates sidelined and allegations of vote rigging, questions persist about the true democratic nature of these elections.