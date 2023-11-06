Recent reports suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing health issues have been met with dismissal by the Kremlin. Speculative media sources have claimed that Putin suffered a cardiac arrest, but these claims have been brushed off as baseless by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. According to Peskov, “Talk of Vladimir Putin’s health problems is another canard, everything is fine with him.”

These reports originated from the Telegram channel SVR General, a source known for spreading conspiracy theories surrounding Putin’s health and public appearances. Several British newspapers, including the Daily Mirror and Daily Express, published these reports on Monday. However, they should be approached with caution, as the credibility of the source has been called into question.

Despite these rumors, Putin has been actively participating in meetings both within Russia and on the international stage. Just last week, he attended a two-day forum in Beijing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative. It is worth noting that this event took place amid Putin’s ongoing offensive against Ukraine since February 2022.

During the forum, a photograph capturing a handshake between Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán drew international criticism. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas described the images as “very, very unpleasant.” This controversy surrounding Orbán’s association with Putin highlights the tensions and divisions caused by Putin’s actions in Ukraine.

While there may be speculation and conjecture surrounding Putin’s health, it is crucial to rely on credible sources and remain cautious of unverified information. The international community continues to monitor Putin’s activities closely, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its geopolitical implications.