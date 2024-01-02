The Controversial Speculation Surrounding Putin’s New Year Address

Amidst the anticipation of Vladimir Putin’s annual New Year address, a wave of skepticism has emerged, questioning the authenticity of the video message. Online skeptics have vocalized their doubts, suggesting that the entire speech was computer-generated due to peculiarities around Putin’s neck.

In a tweet shared by Igor Sushko, an American-Ukrainian, he drew attention to the avatar’s neck area, insinuating that it appeared disconnected from the rest of the body. While these claims remain unsubstantiated, the visuals shared online show Putin’s head seemingly floating above the neckline of his suit.

Sushko further shared a full CGI video of Putin’s New Year address, expressing his surprise at what he perceives as an unusual creative choice by the Kremlin. He suggests that such a digital alteration could fuel domestic rumors about the well-being of the real Putin, including unverified claims of his demise and the existence of a double.

One aspect that has captured the skepticism of some observers is the 360p resolution in which the New Year’s address was uploaded. This departure from the previous years’ 720p HD versions has raised suspicions among those questioning the authenticity of the video.

While the skepticism appears to originate primarily from pro-Ukrainian bloggers, with one user named RASSEL questioning Putin’s choice of attire and even suggesting the involvement of a neural network, it is worth noting that rumors regarding Putin’s use of digital or body doubles have circulated in the West for years. The Kremlin has consistently denied these claims.

Interestingly, during Putin’s annual televised Q&A session with the nation in December, he was confronted with an AI version of himself created by a student. In a moment that added to the surreal nature of the event, AI Putin asked the real Putin about the existence of doubles. This inquiry seemed to acknowledge the Western rumors and aimed to gauge Putin’s stance on artificial intelligence. Putin, visibly taken aback, reassured that only he could speak in a manner similar to himself.

It is essential to clarify that much of the speculation surrounding Putin, including the alleged body doubles, stems from rumors about his health, which the Kremlin vehemently denies. Despite ongoing doubts and controversies, Putin’s New Year address continues to be a focal point of public interest as the world ushers in a new year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is there any evidence to support claims that Putin’s New Year address was computer-generated?

No concrete evidence has been presented to substantiate the claims that Putin’s New Year address was computer-generated. The skeptics have pointed to visual anomalies but have not provided conclusive proof. Why did the different resolution of the video arouse suspicion?

Some individuals found the use of a 360p resolution for the New Year’s address unsettling, as previous years had featured higher quality, 720p HD videos. This discrepancy led to questioning the video’s authenticity. What is the basis of the rumors regarding Putin’s health and the existence of his doubles? Speculation about Putin’s health and the use of body doubles has circulated for years, mainly in Western circles. However, these rumors have consistently been denied by the Kremlin. The skepticism surrounding Putin’s well-being continues to persist without concrete evidence.

Sources:

