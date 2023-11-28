Following accusations of Russia fueling a migrant crisis at the border crossings between Finland and Russia, the latest tactic employed by President Vladimir Putin to destabilize NATO appears to have backfired spectacularly. Helsinki, the capital of Finland, has accused Moscow of deliberately stoking the crisis by sending asylum seekers from Africa and the Middle East to the frontier as part of a “hybrid warfare” strategy. However, Finland’s resolute response has proven effective in thwarting these attempts.

Since joining NATO in April, Finland, which shares a lengthy border of 830 miles with Russia, has become a key target for Moscow, especially after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. In recent years, Russia has employed similar tactics towards Finland, attempting to exploit the vulnerability of its border region.

The Telegram channel Cheka-OGPU, known to have links with Russian intelligence, revealed that Russia’s Internal Affairs Minister, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, ordered the gathering of migrants and provided them with bicycles to stage an “assault on the border” mirroring tactics used by Belarus in 2021. However, Finnish security forces swiftly responded, successfully barring most illegal crossings and closing all checkpoints except the northernmost Raja-Jooseppi crossing.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington D.C. think tank, confirmed that Russia’s attempts to create a migrant crisis at the Finnish border have largely failed. Finland’s robust and resolute response has forced Russian authorities to resettle the migrants within Russia itself, effectively ending Moscow’s ploy.

Arkady Moshes, the program director at the Finnish Institute for International Affairs, emphasized the importance of Finland’s strong reaction in restraining Russia from further actions. He stated, “Because the Finnish government reacted with resolve, Russia will feel restrained with undertaking further actions.”

Finland’s border authorities have implemented restrictions at seven out of eight crossings, which will remain in place until at least December 23. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has expressed a willingness to close the final border crossing “if necessary” and implement additional measures to enhance border security.

While Finland remains vigilant, understanding the unpredictable nature of Russian tactics, there is a consensus among political parties and society as a whole to keep the border closed for as long as potential threats persist. The decisive and unified response from Finland stands in stark contrast to the divided response witnessed during the border crisis in 2015.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What tactics did Russia employ to create a migrant crisis at the Finnish border?

A: Russia ordered the gathering of migrants from Africa and the Middle East, providing them with bicycles to stage an assault on the border.

Q: Has Finland successfully addressed the migrant crisis?

A: Yes, Finland’s robust response has forced Russian authorities to resettle the migrants within Russia, effectively ending the crisis at the Finnish border.

Q: What measures has Finland taken to strengthen border security?

A: Finland has implemented border restrictions at seven out of eight crossings and signaled a willingness to close the remaining border crossing if necessary. Additional unspecified measures may also be implemented.

Sources:

– [Institite for the Study of War](https://iswresearch.org/)

– [Finnish Institute for International Affairs](https://www.fiia.fi/en/)

– [Telegram](https://telegram.org/)