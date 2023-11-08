Russian President’s Controversial Holiday Met with Uncertainty and Limited Celebration

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently introduced a new holiday, “Reunification Day,” to commemorate the annexation of four Ukrainian territories. However, the inaugural celebration on September 30th seemed lackluster, as signs suggest Putin’s hold on these regions is becoming increasingly precarious.

Last year, Putin claimed that Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson had become part of the Russian Federation after his military forces seized control of the territories. This move was met with international condemnation, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowing to liberate the regions alongside Crimea, which Russia had annexed in 2014.

Since the announcement of the annexation, Ukraine’s forces have reclaimed parts of the occupied territories. In a recent counteroffensive, Zelensky’s military successfully liberated Kherson city in November. Currently, Kyiv’s ongoing operations have resulted in significant gains, particularly in Zaporizhzhia.

Aside from military setbacks, a sense of confusion prevails among Russian officials regarding the exact territorial extent of the annexation. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has highlighted this confusion and lack of consensus among Russian government and occupation officials. Different maps posted by officials on social media depict conflicting boundaries, revealing the absence of a clear understanding within the Kremlin.

Moreover, Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the Security Council, further muddied the waters with his ambiguous statements. Medvedev suggested that the conflict in Ukraine would continue until “the original Russian territories are liberated.” This lack of clarity from high-ranking officials further underscores the absence of a unified stance within the Russian leadership.

The limited celebration of “Reunification Day” in the occupied territories adds another layer of uncertainty. Videos shared online show a car rally in Luhansk, but with only eleven participants, suggesting a lack of widespread support for the holiday.

As the international community continues to reject the annexation of Ukrainian territories, and with Russian forces facing military setbacks, Putin’s grip on these regions appears increasingly fragile. The confusion and lackluster response to the newly introduced holiday indicate that the legitimacy and long-term viability of Russia’s claim over these territories remain questionable.