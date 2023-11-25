Russia Adds Former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov to ‘Foreign Agent’ List

Russia’s Justice Ministry has recently included former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov, who later became one of President Vladimir Putin’s opponents, in its register of “foreign agents.” The law allows for individuals or organizations receiving support or funds from outside the country to be labeled as foreign agents, a term that carries negative connotations and may undermine the credibility of the designated person. This regulation has been frequently utilized against opposition figures and independent media in Russia.

According to the ministry’s website, Kasyanov was added to the register because of his alleged involvement in creating and disseminating messages and materials for foreign agents. He is also accused of spreading false information about decisions made by Russian authorities and opposing the military operation in Ukraine.

Mikhail Kasyanov served as the prime minister from 2000 to 2004, overseeing significant economic reforms, including the implementation of a flat income tax system. After leaving office, he emerged as a prominent figure in the opposition and attempted to run for president in 2008, but his candidacy was rejected by the national election commission.

Following the increase in arrests and repressions against Russia’s opposition, Kasyanov gradually faded from the public eye. In February 2022, after Putin’s decision to send troops into Ukraine, Kasyanov left the country and is currently believed to be in Latvia.

Being designated as a “foreign agent” in Russia implies that an individual or organization is receiving support or funds from outside the country. This term carries negative connotations and may lead to the discrediting of the designated person.

The “foreign agent” law has frequently been applied to target opposition figures and independent media in Russia. It requires designated individuals or organizations to label their published material with a prominent disclaimer indicating their status as a foreign agent.

