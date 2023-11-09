Vladimir Putin’s Unprecedented Nervousness: A Sign of Shifting Power?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has always had a reputation for being dismissive and unconcerned when it comes to high-profile assassinations or murders, often belittling the victims or denying any involvement. However, recent events seem to indicate a shift in his behavior and reveal a level of nervousness that has not been seen before.

In the case of the murder of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Putin labeled it a disgrace eight years ago. But when it comes to the recent apparent assassination of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of the Wagner group, things are different. Putin went out of his way to pay a generous tribute to Prigozhin, praising him as a “talented businessman” and acknowledging the significant contribution of his paramilitary group in Ukraine.

These unusual public responses from Putin, combined with the mandatory order for all Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state, suggest a sense of unease and nervousness. Putin seems to be treading carefully, perhaps because he realizes that his usual dismissiveness may not be enough to dismiss the growing international scrutiny and condemnation.

Moreover, Putin’s involvement in investigations into these high-profile assassinations has been largely unsuccessful. Despite promising to hunt down Nemtsov’s killers, no one has been able to identify who hired them. This lack of success raises questions about Putin’s control and influence.

The continuing pattern of poisonings, suspicious suicides, bombings, and now a plane crash, despite Putin’s supposed instructions for political murders to cease, raises further concerns. Is Putin losing his grip on power? Is he unable to stop these acts of violence? These questions linger in the minds of many.

While the Kremlin continues to expect Russians to accept its official narrative, the people have become adept at holding contradictory narratives in their heads. They understand what is convenient versus what is true. However, this time, it seems that the Kremlin is uncertain about the stability of this arrangement, resulting in a mixture of praise, burial, and perhaps even betrayal.

Only time will tell if Putin’s nervousness is indicative of shifting power dynamics within Russia and whether it will have long-term consequences for his rule. One thing is certain, though – the world is watching closely, and Putin’s every move is under scrutiny.