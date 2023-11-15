“Putin’s Right-Hand Man” Kadyrov’s Health Deteriorates, Reports Suggest

The influential leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, is said to be in a critical condition, according to sources from Ukrainian military intelligence. Multiple reports suggest that Kadyrov’s long-standing health issues have worsened, leading to his current serious condition. This information comes from representatives within Ukraine’s military intelligence branch and has been corroborated by various individuals in medical and political circles. Kadyrov’s illness is unrelated to any injuries and is attributed to systemic health problems that he has been battling for an extended period.

News outlets such as Obozrevatel, UNIAN, and United24 Media have all reported on this latest development. Dubbed as “Putin’s soldier” and “Putin’s attack dog,” Kadyrov has been an unwaveringly loyal ally of the Kremlin. He has deployed Chechen troops to Ukraine on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin to support the ongoing conflict. Recent reports highlight that Kadyrov sent a detachment of Chechen troops to Bakhmut in July, a move that demonstrated his commitment to the cause.

During a meeting in March, Putin expressed his gratitude to Kadyrov for his contribution in the Ukrainian conflict. In response, Kadyrov assured the Russian President that he and his troops were fully committed to achieving victory. However, rumors surrounding Kadyrov’s health have been circulating for some time. The former vice-prime minister of Chechnya, Akhmad Zakayev, publicly stated last year that Kadyrov was suffering from a severe kidney disease.

Kadyrov himself has consistently downplayed these rumors and attempted to diminish concerns about his well-being. In March of this year, he insisted to his associates that he was not ill but rather experiencing an unusual case of bloating. In his own words, he lamented that people attributed various diseases to him, including problems with his kidneys and liver.

Recent reports suggest that Kadyrov’s health has taken a turn for the worse. According to Obozrevatel, he slipped into a coma and was subsequently transported to Moscow for medical treatment. However, he was later returned to Chechnya. The specifics of his condition remain undisclosed.

As questions about Kadyrov’s health continue to circulate, the consequences of his potential absence from the political landscape could be significant. Kadyrov has long been a central figure in Chechen politics and has exerted considerable influence as a staunch supporter of Putin. The outcome of his health condition remains uncertain, leaving many to ponder the potential ramifications for Chechnya and its relationship with Russia.

