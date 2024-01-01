New Year’s Speculation: Unveiling the Enigma of Putin’s Appearance

Rumors spread like wildfire across social media as the nation awaited Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual New Year’s speech. The focus of speculation? The authenticity of Putin’s appearance. Could it be that the Russian leader received some digital assistance for his televised address?

The tradition of a New Year’s Eve speech in Russia goes back to the era of Leonid Brezhnev, former Soviet leader. Every year, Russians eagerly tune in to hear their president’s words of guidance and hope as they bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new.

On December 31, 2023, as Putin delivered his customary address, a wave of comments flooded social media platforms. Users marveled at the possibility that the president’s appearance may have been AI-generated or manipulated using green screen technology. Videos and photos circulated, highlighting minute details that seemed unusual or out of place.

One video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Mykhaïlo Golub sparked curiosity. It showed Putin with his neck circled in blue, prompting discussions about the authenticity of his head and body. User RASSEL, in a post shared by pro-Ukrainian Estonian user Regina Bauer, added fuel to the speculation. RASSEL questioned Putin’s attire, or lack thereof, suggesting the involvement of a neural network.

However, it is worth noting that these discussions were light-hearted in nature, intended as a playful jab at Putin rather than a serious accusation. There is currently no concrete evidence to support the notion that Putin did not personally deliver the speech. Newsweek reached out to the Kremlin for comment but has not received a response at the time of publication.

Interestingly, during a televised Q&A session in December, Putin interacted with an AI version of himself created by a student in St Petersburg. This surreal encounter involved the AI Putin asking the real Putin about his stance on artificial intelligence and the existence of any body doubles. The real Putin, in response, emphasized that only he himself could truly capture his unique voice and persona.

In his New Year’s address, Putin did not explicitly mention the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, he praised the Russian army and called for unity, signaling his commitment to defending national interests, freedom, security, and Russian values. Unlike the previous year, where soldiers flanked him, this year’s speech took place against the backdrop of the Kremlin.

As Putin announced his candidacy for another presidential term in the upcoming March elections, it is likely that he will continue to wield power until 2036. The 2023 New Year’s speech, with all its online speculations, only adds to the enigma that surrounds Putin and the intrigue that follows his every move.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Was Putin’s New Year’s speech AI-generated?

While there were suggestions on social media that Putin’s appearance in the New Year’s speech might have been AI-generated, there is no concrete evidence to support this claim. The discussions surrounding the topic were largely playful in nature.

2. Did Putin address the war in Ukraine in his speech?

Putin did not directly mention the war in Ukraine during his New Year’s address. However, he praised the Russian army and emphasized the importance of unity, indicating his commitment to defending national interests, freedom, security, and values.

3. Will Putin run for another presidential term?

Yes, Putin announced his candidacy for another presidential term in the March elections. It is widely expected that he will secure victory and potentially remain in power until 2036.