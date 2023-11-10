Putin’s Era of Turmoil: Russia’s Unraveling Under Pressure

In the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia’s domestic landscape remained seemingly unchanged. Despite the faltering campaign and increasing Western sanctions, Moscow’s elites carried on with business as usual. However, recent months have brought a series of unsettling events, revealing cracks in the facade of stability.

The vulnerability of Russian military positions was exposed by a surprising Ukrainian counterattack in Kharkiv in September 2022. This led to a short-lived military mobilization, causing social anxiety but ultimately resulting in no tangible response from the state. The Ukrainian strike on the Kerch Strait bridge in October further demonstrated the Kremlin’s flexibility, as the event, previously deemed intolerable, was met with silence. These developments, coupled with the lack of positive news from the Ukrainian front, have intensified pressure on the Kremlin.

Not only has the war taken its toll abroad, but a new front has emerged on Russian soil. Moscow has been targeted by unknown assailants using drones, believed to be connected to Ukrainian security services. Paramilitaries have launched raids into the Russian region of Belgorod, and Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private military company sparked rebellion in June, unsettling Moscow’s elite. Despite condemning Prigozhin as a “traitor,” Putin has allowed him to move freely within the country and even hosted negotiations with him. These unprecedented events have left many in Moscow perplexed by Putin’s handling of the crisis.

While the appearance of normalcy remains, Russia is undergoing significant internal shifts. The militarization of Russian life has empowered ultranationalist hardliners, overshadowing an older generation of ideologues that the public sees as disconnected from the realities of the war. As the perception of Putin’s weakening grows, the regime’s flaws are being exposed. The authorities’ tendency to underestimate domestic political risks, prioritize short-term challenges, and evade responsibility for incidents linked to the war are becoming apparent.

Prigozhin’s rebellion serves as a tipping point that could lead to a more radicalized, hawkish, and ruthless state. However, the threats posed by such events and the revelation of government weaknesses do not guarantee public opposition to Putin or the downfall of the regime. Instead, Russia is becoming a fragmented entity, plagued by internal contradictions and conflicts, and lacking predictability.

While the war in Ukraine may not spark outright dissent, the growing pressure on the regime may create space for debate within Russia. However, on the home front, the orderly structure Putin built is unraveling, presenting the world with a more dangerous and unpredictable Russia.

