New Power Bloc Emerges as BRICS Leaders Criticize the West

Johannesburg, South Africa — Emerging economies China and Russia took the opportunity to voice their concerns about the West during the second day of the BRICS Summit. Simultaneously, they expressed their support for the proposed expansion of the BRICS group, seen by many as an alternative power bloc.

Amidst the gathering of world leaders in South Africa, Russian President Vladimir Putin participated virtually to avoid arrest under an International Criminal Court warrant over war crimes in Ukraine. Through a translator, Putin criticized the West’s actions, stating that their attempts to “promote their hegemony,” “exceptionalism,” and policies of “neo-colonialism” had led to the conflict in Ukraine. Rather, Putin emphasized that Russia’s actions in Ukraine were aimed at bringing an end to the war unleashed by the West.

Meanwhile, the leaders of Brazil and South Africa stressed the importance of finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, without specifically mentioning any criticism towards Moscow.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping identified the current era as one of “turbulence and transformation,” attributing the existing problems to countries forming “exclusive blocs.” Xi spoke of the lingering cold war mentality and the increasing geopolitical tensions in the world.

During the summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed support for the expansion of the BRICS group, contrary to earlier reports suggesting India’s lukewarm attitude. The BRICS group is considering the inclusion of countries such as Argentina, Egypt, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, all of which have applied for membership.

While Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed support for expansion, he emphasized that the BRICS group should not aim to rival the United States. Similarly, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa stressed that BRICS was not designed to oppose any particular nation or alliance. He stated that while BRICS is committed to advancing the interests of the Global South, it is also ready to collaborate with all countries aspiring to create a more inclusive international order.

De-dollarization and the increased use of BRICS currencies emerged as another significant topic during the summit. Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed his desire to see reforms in the international financial system.

The summit is set to conclude on Thursday, with a final statement from the group expected.

