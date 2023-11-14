Putin’s Visit to Brazil: Ensuring a Diplomatic Welcome

Sept 9 (Reuters) – In an exclusive interview, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reassured the international community that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would not face arrest if he attended the upcoming Group of 20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro next year. Lula expressed confidence in Brazil’s commitment to diplomatic immunity during the highly anticipated international event.

In a conversation with news show Firstpost during the G20 meeting in Delhi, Lula confirmed Putin’s invitation to the 2024 event and also revealed his own plans to attend a BRICS bloc of developing nations meeting in Russia prior to the Rio gathering. Lula emphasized his belief that if he assumed the presidency and Putin visited Brazil, there would be no grounds for his arrest.

Previous reports had suggested that Putin was subject to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March. The warrant accused him of the war crime of illegally deporting Ukrainian children. However, Russia has consistently denied these allegations, stating that its forces were not involved in war crimes or the forced removal of Ukrainian children.

Putin’s absence from international summits has drawn attention in the past, thus making his attendance at the G20 meeting an intriguing prospect. At the recently concluded G20 summit in Delhi, Putin opted not to attend in person, instead sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to represent Russia.

Brazil, being a signatory to the Rome Statute that created the ICC, may face scrutiny regarding its stance towards Putin’s potential arrest. However, the President’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this matter.

As the G20 nations released their consensus declaration, it became clear that while Russia’s conduct in the Ukrainian conflict was not directly criticized, all states were urged to refrain from using force to annex territories.

