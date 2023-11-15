Putin’s Absence at Prigozhin’s Funeral Sparks Speculation

President Vladimir Putin has decided not to attend the funeral of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, according to the Kremlin. Prigozhin tragically lost his life in a fatal plane crash last week. While the crash itself is still under investigation, experts are curious about Putin’s absence at the funeral, which has fueled speculation and raised questions about his possible involvement in the incident.

Speculation surrounding Putin’s absence at the funeral has led to varied theories. Some analysts suggest that the Kremlin and security services may be cautious about potential unrest during the funeral procession, hence keeping the details pertaining to the location and timing under wraps. Local news sources report that police have cordoned off cemeteries in Prigozhin’s hometown, St. Petersburg, but have refrained from confirming their preparations for the funeral.

Prigozhin’s death came after he attempted a short-lived mutiny against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and army chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov, causing significant consternation within the Russian government. The incident was seen as one of the most significant threats to Putin’s rule so far. However, Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has vehemently denied any involvement by the president in Prigozhin’s death, dismissing such claims as “absolute lies.”

Despite Prigozhin’s controversial past, he is expected to be buried with military honors due to his involvement in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He was also known to have received the Hero of Russia medal, which was shrouded in secrecy. Prigozhin gained notoriety for his close ties to the Kremlin, having built his wealth through lucrative catering contracts with state enterprises. Through his Wagner Group, he was believed to represent Russia’s interests in conflict zones across the globe but has faced accusations of war crimes and human rights abuses in the countries where the group operated.

The investigation into the crash continues, with authorities looking into possible air traffic violations that may have caused the tragic incident. However, no further details about the crash have been disclosed by Russian officials.

