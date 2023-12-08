New Article: Putin’s Presidential Bid Signals Continued Dominance in Russia

Vladimir Putin has made a bold move to secure his grip on power in Russia for another six years. Despite facing significant challenges, Putin still maintains widespread support after almost 25 years in charge. His decision to run for the 2024 presidential election confirms his intention to stay at the helm and further solidify his influence.

Despite the immense cost and consequences of the war in Ukraine, which has claimed thousands of lives and prompted attacks both within Russia and on the Kremlin itself, Putin’s popularity remains high. This could be attributed to a combination of genuine support from the people and a crackdown on any opposition, making criticism of the leader perilous.

Speculation about Putin’s grip on power arose briefly when mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin rebelled in June. However, Putin emerged unscathed, and Prigozhin’s subsequent death in a mysterious plane crash reinforced the notion that Putin is firmly in control.

According to the independent pollster Levada Center, approximately 80% of the population approves of Putin’s performance. This overwhelming support, whether genuine or coerced, is likely to result in minimal opposition for Putin in the upcoming election. This consolidation of power is not new for Putin, who has previously used his leverage to amend the constitution and potentially remain in office until his mid-80s.

While some analysts suggest that Putin’s motivation to launch the war in Ukraine was driven by a dip in his popularity, others believe it was a move to consolidate his power by instigating a conflict that would generate support for his reelection. However, the war did not go as planned, and it posed challenges to Putin’s popularity and the rising prosperity of the country. These factors may have forced Putin to continue his leadership beyond his original intentions.

Despite speculations about his health, Putin shows little sign of slowing down. Recent public appearances suggest that he remains committed to his responsibilities as the Russian leader. Since coming to power in 1999, Putin has spanned five U.S. presidencies, establishing himself as a prominent figure in international politics.

Overall, Putin’s candidacy in the 2024 election reaffirms his determination to maintain dominance in Russia. His enduring support and strategic moves to consolidate power suggest that he will likely secure another term in office. The coming years will reveal how Putin’s reign impacts Russia and its relationship with the world.

