In a recent interview with Ukrainian magazine Focus, Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), discussed the inevitable passing of the Russian president and its implications for the country. While acknowledging that Putin’s demise is an eventuality, Danilov emphasized that his death alone will not bring about significant changes in Russia. Instead, a deeper transformation will be required.

Danilov contends that the roots of Russia’s challenges extend beyond Putin’s leadership and lie in the longstanding propagation of inhumanity within Russian society. From an early age, Russians have been conditioned to harbor hostility towards others, fomenting an atmosphere of animosity and division. This ingrained hostility is not limited to specific nations such as Ukraine or Georgia but encompasses a broader worldview that has created a deep-seated animosity towards the world at large.

Reflecting on the 2008 invasion of Georgia, Danilov highlights how the overwhelming majority of Russians held negative views towards Georgians without substantial cause. The inherently flawed perception that permeates society is not limited to external conflicts but also extends towards internal issues within Russia itself.

Danilov dismisses the notion that Putin’s death will be a magic wand for the transformation of Russia. Instead, he argues that a process of gradual change needs to occur, one that goes beyond the departure of a single leader. The path towards a different Russia will necessitate a collective effort to foster a newfound compassion and love for fellow citizens.

Furthermore, Danilov suggests that Russia’s diminishing status as a respected international player is evident. He points to China’s increasing role in mediating Russian affairs and predicts that Russia will lose its subjective status swiftly and definitively.

In conclusion, while the passing of Putin will mark the end of an era, it will not bring about an immediate transformation in Russia. The country’s challenges run deep, originating from a history of inhumanity and division. For Russia to undergo real change, a long-term process of cultural transformation and a shift in societal values must take place. Only then can Russia’s future be fundamentally altered for the better.

Sources:

– [Ukrainian magazine Focus](https://www.focus.ua/)

– Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)