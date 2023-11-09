The Interconnectedness of Aid: How Supporting Ukraine and Israel Protects U.S. Interests

Top officials from the Biden administration have emphasized the importance of providing aid to both Ukraine and Israel in order to safeguard American interests. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin addressed the Senate Appropriations Committee, warning that cutting out funding for Ukraine while approving aid for Israel could result in a victory for Vladimir Putin and have wider implications beyond Europe.

Blinken highlighted the dangers of leaving out Ukraine aid, stating that it would not only harm American values but also compromise core interests. Austin echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that failure to support Ukraine could lead to a future conflict with Putin’s forces, potentially drawing American troops into a shooting war to defend a NATO ally in Europe.

The proposed emergency aid package by President Biden includes significant funding for both Ukraine and Israel. However, the Senate and House face challenges in reaching a consensus on Ukraine aid. Speaker Mike Johnson plans to vote on a bill that grants military funding for Israel but excludes money for Ukraine. This move, which aims to offset the new Israel aid with cuts to the Internal Revenue Service, is unlikely to gain support in the Senate and may face opposition from some House Democrats.

Officials argued that the fights against Hamas in Israel and Russian aggression in Ukraine are interconnected. Russian military relies on weapons supplied by Tehran, making the Israeli and Ukrainian conflicts closely linked. Blinken highlighted the concern that Russian technology could be used against Israel, the U.S., or their personnel directly or through Iranian proxies.

In addition to the immediate implications, cutting off support for Ukraine could also embolden China and weaken America’s standing as a reliable ally. The emergency proposal includes funding to deter Chinese aggression in the Pacific and implement the AUKUS submarine pact with the U.K. and Australia.

Senators on both sides of the committee voiced support for linking the two conflicts, recognizing the aggressive challenges posed by authoritarian actors like Russia and China. There is a growing understanding that supporting both Ukraine and Israel is crucial in curbing the ambitions of tyrannical leaders such as Putin.

Ultimately, the interconnectedness of these conflicts underscores the need for comprehensive aid that both supports Israel’s fight for survival and helps Ukraine withstand Russian aggression. By doing so, the United States can protect its values, interests, and strengthen its alliance network against common adversaries.