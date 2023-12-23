The Unpredictable Future of Putin’s Rule

As tensions continue to mount in Ukraine, there is growing speculation that Vladimir Putin’s grip on power may soon come to an end. While the former CIA chief, Jack Devine, warns of a potential “palace coup,” experts agree that the Russian leader’s future is uncertain.

The conflict in Ukraine has exposed vulnerabilities in Putin’s regime, with armed uprisings and alleged assassination attempts threatening his hold on power. Devine suggests that the chance of a coup from within Putin’s inner circle is increasing, particularly as the Ukrainian stalemate persists.

However, the end of Putin’s rule may not occur through an uprising. Devine believes it will be more akin to a “palace coup,” possibly orchestrated by elements within the government. As his popularity wanes and losses mount, Putin continues to throw troops into the battle, determined to secure a victory. But the more visible the violence and the greater the losses, the less willing Russians are to be involved.

While some analysts speculate on the possibility of Putin losing the 2024 elections, Devine doubts this outcome. Despite his prediction of a potential palace coup, Devine believes Putin will remain in power. Moreover, he warns of the emergence of an “Axis of Evil” between China, Russia, and Iran, highlighting the need to monitor developments closely.

The future of Putin’s rule remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from a coup to regime collapse, declining health, or even suicide. Various factors, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and a growing list of enemies, contribute to the belief that Putin’s reign may come to an end soon.

FAQs:

Q: Can Putin be ousted through a coup?

A: While a former CIA chief warns of a potential palace coup, the exact nature of Putin’s demise remains uncertain.

Q: Is Putin losing popularity?

A: As the war in Ukraine drags on and losses increase, Putin’s popularity is on the decline.

Q: Will Putin lose the 2024 elections?

A: Despite predictions of his potential demise, experts doubt that Putin will lose the upcoming elections.

Q: What is the “Axis of Evil”?

A: The “Axis of Evil” refers to a perceived alliance between China, Russia, and Iran, which merits close attention due to its expansionist ambitions.

Q: Why is Putin’s rule considered to be nearing its end?

A: Factors such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the growing list of enemies, and Putin’s fragile health contribute to the belief that his rule is coming to an end.