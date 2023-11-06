Vladimir Putin to Attend BRICS Summit Virtually as South Africa Dodges Arrest Dilemma

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, will be attending the upcoming BRICS summit virtually due to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against him. This decision comes as South Africa, the host of the summit, faced a significant diplomatic dilemma. While traditionally all leaders from the BRICS countries attend the summits in person, South Africa, as a signatory to the ICC treaty, would have been obligated to arrest Putin on the warrant if he set foot on its soil.

To avoid this predicament, South Africa engaged in months of lobbying to convince Putin to stay home, and eventually, an agreement for his virtual participation was reached. Despite not being physically present, Putin is expected to play a vital role in the summit and will address the delegates via video link.

The BRICS summit will focus on various key discussions, including the expansion of the five-nation bloc. While China and Russia are in favor of admitting new members, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Argentina, and Egypt, Brazil, India, and South Africa are more cautious about expansion. The bloc operates on the principle of consensus, meaning that all members must agree on the criteria for new members before expansion can occur. If a decision is made to admit new countries, it could be seen as an avenue for China and Russia to extend their influence internationally.

Furthermore, the dialogue at the BRICS summit is likely to highlight the bloc’s stance on relations with the West. While some perceive the potential expansion as a challenge to Western dominance, BRICS officials emphasize that their focus is on defending the interests of the developing world. The bloc has been critical of Western dominance in global governance and financial institutions, advocating for greater representation and fair treatment of developing nations. Additionally, the New Development Bank established by BRICS aims to promote trade in local currencies and reduce dependency on the U.S. dollar.

South Africa, the current chair of BRICS, rejects the notion that the bloc is anti-West, asserting that it seeks to advance the agenda of the Global South rather than opposing the Global North. The BRICS summit offers an opportunity for dialogue and collaboration among emerging economies to address common challenges and contribute to global economic development.

While Putin’s virtual presence at the summit may set him apart from the other BRICS leaders, it showcases the ability of technology to facilitate international conferences despite diplomatic constraints. The discussions and decisions made during the summit will have far-reaching implications for the future direction of the bloc and its role in shaping global governance.