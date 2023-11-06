Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine on Thursday, expressing his belief that the West has lost touch with reality and forgotten the importance of compromise. Putin emphasized that if leaders in the West continue to reject the idea of finding common ground, the world will suffer the consequences of their arrogance.

In his speech to the Valdai Discussion Club, Putin accused the West of instigating the conflict in Ukraine, framing it as part of a larger struggle between Russia and an uncompromising West that has lost touch with reality. He criticized Western leaders for prioritizing their own interests above all else and disregarding the concept of reasonable self-restraint and compromise.

While the rouble fell below 100 per U.S. dollar during his speech, Putin focused on the larger geopolitical implications of the Ukraine war. He highlighted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the subsequent devastation and loss of life it has caused. Putin portrayed the conflict as a strategic blunder on Moscow’s part and claimed that the West’s arming of Ukraine was further proof of its aggression.

Putin went on to argue that the Ukraine war is part of a broader struggle between Russia and the United States, with the Kremlin elite asserting that the U.S. aims to dismantle Russia, exploit its resources, and then turn against China. He criticized the West for considering itself the sole arbiter of truth and accused the United States of being a hegemon.

Contrary to the Western narrative, Putin stated that Russia did not initiate the war in Ukraine and is trying to end it. He positioned Russia as a defender against Western aggression and warned of the potential risks of a Russia-NATO conflict as Western dominance diminishes.

Overall, Putin’s speech reveals the growing tensions between Russia and the West, emphasizing the need for diplomatic skill and a willingness to compromise in order to avoid further escalation and potential conflicts.