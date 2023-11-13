In a stunning revelation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled the malevolent intentions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. While Putin once had designs to annihilate multiple European countries, Ukraine’s formidable resistance has forced him to resort to humiliating tactics — seeking support from nations like North Korea and Iran.

The audacity of Putin’s ambitions was undeniable. Zelenskyy revealed that his list of countries to destroy was alarmingly extensive, and the fall of Ukraine would have paved the way for Moscow to exert influence over half of Europe. However, thanks to American investments in Ukrainian security and the unwavering global commitment to freedom, Putin’s grandiose plans have been thwarted.

Now, the dynamics have shifted dramatically for Putin. Instead of dictating terms to the United States, Europe, and the entire free world, he is left with no choice but to entertain delegations from Pyongyang and Tehran, thereby exposing his evident weakness.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian soldiers embody the unwavering spirit captured in President Abraham Lincoln’s words. They hold on with the tenacity of a bulldog, relentlessly challenging and debilitating the Russian occupiers. This unprecedented resistance has caught the Russian dictatorship off guard, and any hopes of annihilating another nation will be forever thwarted.

The cost of this battle for freedom and global security protection is disproportionately borne by Ukraine. Russia’s relentless terror unfolds daily and nightly, propelled by missiles and Iranian-made drones. Yet, amidst these trying times, the unity of the world remains unshaken. Ukraine’s unwavering determination ensures that the nation will not succumb to the aggression it faces.

Ukraine is confident that it can bring this war to a victorious conclusion, sparing other nations from deploying their armies in the conflict. The triumph will be shared by all, reaffirming that it is not an evil empire but a lack of unity that poses the true threat to freedom.

Zelenskyy expressed his profound gratitude to the American people, who have stood by Ukraine’s side. When he spoke to President Biden on the very first day of the Russian invasion, the world’s trust in Ukraine was uncertain. However, Zelenskyy assured Biden that Ukraine would never surrender, receiving an unwavering commitment of support in return. The backing of the US Congress further strengthens Ukraine’s resolve and guarantees its enduring gratitude.

