In a recent escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to increase strikes on Ukraine in the wake of a devastating attack on the city of Belgorod. The attack, which occurred on New Year’s Day, resulted in the loss of at least five lives and left over a hundred people injured. Russian officials have attributed the attack to Ukraine, marking it as one of the deadliest incidents on Russian soil since the start of the ongoing conflict between the two nations over two years ago.

During a visit to a military hospital, President Putin made it clear that Russia intends to intensify its strikes on Ukraine, stating that no crime against civilians will go unpunished. He also emphasized that Russia will continue to target what it considers to be “military installations” within Ukraine. President Putin condemned the attack on Belgorod as a “terrorist attack” and accused Ukrainian forces of specifically targeting areas where civilians were present before New Year’s Eve.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has alleged that Ukraine fired two missiles and multiple rockets at Belgorod. While most of the weapons were reportedly intercepted and destroyed, some debris fell on the city, causing significant damage to 30 apartment buildings, several houses, and cars. Ukrainian officials rarely claim responsibility for attacks on Russian territory.

In addition to the assault on Belgorod, there were also attacks on New Year’s Day in southern Ukraine’s Odesa region and in the Russian-occupied eastern city of Donetsk. In Odesa, a 15-year-old boy lost his life and seven individuals sustained injuries when debris from a downed drone struck a residential building. In Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, Russian attacks inflicted severe damage on a museum dedicated to Roman Shukhevych, a Ukrainian nationalist and military commander who fought for Ukrainian independence during World War II. Furthermore, university buildings in the town of Dubliany were also damaged.

The strike on the Lviv museum has been described as both “symbolic and cynical” by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, who remarked, “This is a war for our history.”

In Donetsk, four people were killed and thirteen were wounded as a result of Ukrainian shelling in Russian-occupied areas. According to Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-installed leader of the Donetsk region, a journalist was among the victims, although no further details were provided.

Tragically, there was also shelling in the Russian border town of Shebekino, resulting in one fatality and another individual sustaining injuries, as confirmed by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

