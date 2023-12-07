A Rare Middle East Tour: Putin Expands Russian Influence in Saudi Arabia and UAE

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a historic visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, signaling Moscow’s determination to assert itself on the global stage. This visit marks only the third time Putin has ventured outside the former Soviet Union since the Ukraine conflict, following previous trips to Iran and China. As Russia seeks to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, Putin engaged in discussions with key leaders, addressing various crucial topics including bilateral cooperation, oil markets, and de-escalation efforts in war-torn Gaza.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Putin exchanged pleasantries with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and emphasized the significance of their countries’ friendly relations. Putin extended an invitation to the Saudi royal to visit Moscow, highlighting the importance of information and assessment exchange concerning regional affairs. The Crown Prince echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the role of bilateral cooperation in diffusing tensions and enhancing security in the Middle East.

Ahead of the meeting, the Kremlin stated that oil markets and methods to promote de-escalation in Gaza would be significant topics of discussion. The energy market remains a crucial sector for both Russia and Saudi Arabia, as oil plays a vital role in their economies. By addressing these issues, Putin aims to strengthen economic ties and foster stability in the region.

Putin’s visit to the UAE was met with a grand welcome, featuring a full cavalry escort and motorcade. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan greeted the Russian leader, and their talks focused on deepening bilateral trade. Putin acknowledged the UAE as Russia’s main trading partner in the Arab world and emphasized the numerous ongoing projects in the oil and gas sector between the two countries. Bilateral trade reached a record $9 billion in the previous year, underscoring the significance of their economic partnership.

The timing of Putin’s Middle East tour is notable, as he prepares to host Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for talks in Moscow. Both countries are determined to strengthen their economic and military ties in the face of Western sanctions. With Russia’s resilience against sanctions and successful military operations in Ukraine, Putin appears to be buoyed by his reviving fortunes. Analysts believe that his increased confidence signals a turning point in the war and further solidification of Russian influence.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why did Putin visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE?

A: Putin visited Saudi Arabia and the UAE to expand Russian influence in the Middle East and strengthen bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Q: What were the main topics of discussion during Putin’s visit?

A: The main topics of discussion included oil markets, de-escalation efforts in Gaza, and deepening economic ties between Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Q: Why is Russia interested in the Middle East?

A: Russia aims to assert itself on the global stage and secure its geopolitical interests by expanding its influence in the Middle East.

Q: Is Putin facing any international legal challenges during his visits?

A: While Putin is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court over the Ukraine conflict, neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE are obligated to arrest him as they have not signed the ICC’s founding treaty.

Q: How did Putin’s visit impact bilateral trade?

A: Putin’s visit to the UAE highlighted the robust bilateral trade between Russia and the UAE, with trade reaching a record $9 billion in the previous year.

Q: What is the significance of Putin hosting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi?

A: The meeting between Putin and Raisi aims to strengthen economic and military ties between Russia and Iran, as both countries face Western sanctions.