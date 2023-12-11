In a captivating display of military prowess, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently made a visit to the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, Russia’s northwestern Archangelsk region. The purpose of his visit was to oversee the commissioning of new nuclear submarines, highlighting Russia’s commitment to bolstering its naval forces.

The visit comes at a time when tensions between Russia and its NATO allies over Ukraine remain high. Putin’s decision to send troops into Ukraine in February 2022 has been seen by him as a response to perceived Western threats and attempts to undermine Russia’s security. However, critics have condemned the move as an act of aggression.

During his time at the shipyard, Putin took the opportunity to reaffirm his commitment to modernizing the Russian navy. The centerpiece of the visit was the raising of the navy’s flag on two newly built submarines: the Emperor Alexander III and the Krasnoyarsk. The Emperor Alexander III is the seventh Borei-class atomic-powered submarine to enter service, equipped with 16 nuclear-tipped Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles. Putin also announced that three more Borei-class submarines are currently under construction.

In addition to the Borei-class submarines, Putin introduced the Krasnoyarsk, a nuclear-powered submarine of the Yasen type. This cutting-edge vessel is armed with cruise missiles and torpedoes and is designed for anti-submarine warfare and ground target attacks. Putin shared that the Russian navy has plans to build five more Yasen-class submarines.

As part of his tour, Putin also inspected the Admiral Kasatonov frigate, a formidable asset of Russia’s Northern Fleet. This state-of-the-art ship is equipped with Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, exemplifying Russia’s advancements in naval technology.

