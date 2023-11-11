Putin Emphasizes Peaceful Solution in Communication with Mali Regarding Niger Crisis

In a recent phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mali’s military leader Assimi Goita, the two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Niger following a coup that overthrew democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. The call, initiated by Mali, focused on the need for a peaceful resolution and stability in the Sahel region.

During their conversation, Putin highlighted the importance of a peaceful political and diplomatic resolution to the crisis in Niger to ensure a more stable Sahel. The Kremlin released a statement confirming that the discussion centered on the current situation in the Sahara-Sahel region, with an emphasis on resolving the conflict through peaceful means.

The strategic significance of Niger cannot be understated, as it boasts rich uranium and oil resources, and also serves as a crucial hub for foreign forces combating armed groups in the area. This fact has captured the attention of the United States, China, Europe, and Russia, all of whom have a vested interest in the region.

The implications of this communication are likely to cause concerns among Western governments, who are already wary of Russia’s increasing influence in the Sahel. As Western powers and democratic African governments have demanded the reinstatement of ousted President Bazoum, the coup leaders have refused to negotiate or comply with their demands. The West African army chiefs are now preparing for a potential military intervention, which the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has threatened to launch if diplomacy fails during their upcoming meeting in Ghana.

However, it is important to consider that any military intervention might further destabilize the already impoverished Sahel region. Years of conflicts fueled by groups associated with al-Qaeda and ISIS have already resulted in millions being displaced and exacerbated the existing hunger crisis. The rise of Russian influence in the Sahel, coupled with the decline in Western influence due to previous coups, has raised concerns among Western powers.

It is worth noting that Mali and Burkina Faso, two countries affected by recent military takeovers, have expelled troops from former colonial power France and strengthened their ties with Russia. Additionally, mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group have been accused of human rights abuses, including the alleged execution of civilians, within Mali.

Under ousted President Bazoum, Niger maintained its status as a Western ally, hosting troops from the United States, France, Germany, and Italy under agreements with the civilian government. Putin has previously called for a return to constitutional order in Niger, while the leader of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, welcomed the army’s takeover and offered his services.

Since the coup, there has been a surge in support for Russia among certain segments of Niger’s population, with some waving Russian flags and advocating for France’s disengagement. In response, Niger’s coup leaders have revoked various military agreements with France, although Paris has made it clear that it does not recognize them as legitimate authorities.

In conclusion, the recent communication between Putin and Goita about the situation in Niger highlights the significance of a peaceful resolution. The international community will be closely monitoring the developments in the region, as the crisis in Niger has far-reaching consequences for various global powers.