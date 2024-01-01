Russian Airstrikes Leave Devastation in Major Ukrainian Cities

In a shocking escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia launched a series of devastating airstrikes on major cities in Ukraine, leaving a trail of destruction and death in its wake. The attack, which took place in the early hours of Friday morning, is perhaps the largest aerial assault since the war began.

Reports indicate that the Russian forces unleashed a barrage of 158 missiles and drones, targeting cities such as Kyiv, Lviv, eastern Dnipro, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv. The Ukrainian air forces have confirmed the use of various weapons, including hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles. The scale and intensity of the attack are unprecedented.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a statement on Telegram messenger, revealed the gravity of the situation, saying, “Russia attacked with everything it has in its arsenal.” The country’s Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, described it as “the most massive attack from the air” since the invasion in February 2022.

Tragically, the strikes have already claimed the lives of at least 13 people in Kyiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv. Local media reports also indicate that a maternity hospital in Dnipro was targeted during the airstrikes, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry has condemned the attack, emphasizing that it demonstrates Russia’s disregard for any possibility of a truce. According to the ministry’s statement, “Russia is not considering any other scenarios than the complete destruction of Ukraine.” These developments highlight the urgent need for international intervention to de-escalate the situation and protect innocent lives.

