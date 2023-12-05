Putin’s Upcoming Visits and Focus on Regional Issues

Russian President Vladimir Putin is gearing up for diplomatic visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, as he continues to assert Russia’s influence in the Middle East. These visits come as the region grapples with the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, prompting discussions on possible mediation efforts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted that the talks will also revolve around bilateral relations and cooperation in the oil market.

In recent years, Russia has sought to strengthen its ties with Gulf and Middle Eastern countries, viewing it as an opportunity to counter Western attempts to isolate Moscow through sanctions, particularly in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict. Putin’s engagements in the region aim to showcase that such isolation has been unsuccessful. His upcoming visits to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, both non-signatories to the International Criminal Court (ICC), ensure that he would not face an arrest warrant issued by the ICC.

One of the key areas of discussion during these visits will be cooperation in the oil market. Russia’s involvement in OPEC+, an energy alliance that includes OPEC nations and is led by Russia, highlights the significance of this topic. Experts believe that maintaining stability and predictability in the global oil market can be achieved through the cooperation and coordination of major oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Putin has taken a particular stance on the situation. He has criticized the United States for what he perceives as a failure in diplomatic efforts, suggesting that economic aid alone will not address the root causes of the conflict. Putin has expressed his willingness to play a mediating role, leveraging Russia’s cordial relationships with both Israel and the Palestinians. His impartiality will be key, as he seeks to facilitate dialogue and foster a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

