Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Strengthen Partnership Amid Global Power Shifts

Amidst a shifting global power dynamic, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China this week. The meeting aims to deepen the partnership between the two countries, which has been characterized as a significant alliance in recent years. This will be Putin’s second visit outside of the former Soviet Union since the outbreak of the deadly land war in Ukraine.

China and Russia established a “no limits” partnership in February 2022, with Putin’s visit to Beijing occurring just days before he deployed troops into Ukraine. While the United States views both China and Russia as significant competitors, Putin and Xi have managed to strengthen their alliance and consolidate their positions on the global stage.

The connection between Putin and Xi has been described as having a broad world view that challenges the supremacy of Western powers, particularly the United States. They both believe that the West is in decline, while China rises in economic, technological, and military strength. Despite the close personal ties between Putin and Xi, China must navigate its relationship with Russia while also considering its dealings with the United States, which holds the title of the world’s strongest military power and wealthiest economy.

The meeting between Putin and Xi is expected to touch on various topics, including military cooperation and nuclear partnerships. However, due to the optics surrounding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, major public deals may not be announced. The complexity of military cooperation is further compounded by the uncertain fate of Defence Minister Li Shangfu, who has not been seen in public for over six weeks.

In terms of economic cooperation, Russia hopes to secure a deal to sell more natural gas to China. The proposed Power of Siberia-2 pipeline, which would traverse Mongolia, is also on the agenda. However, the terms of the gas deal, particularly the price and cost of building the pipeline, remain uncertain.

As the world witnesses a redistribution of power, this meeting between Putin and Xi presents an opportunity for both leaders to solidify their partnership and assert their influence on the global stage.