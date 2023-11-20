In a groundbreaking move, Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, is preparing to launch the world’s largest ballistic missile over the South Pole. This colossal weapon, known as Satan 2, has earned the reputation of being an unstoppable doomsday weapon, capable of hurtling through the air at an astonishing speed of 15,880 miles per hour. Weighing an astounding 208 tonnes, the missile stands as tall as a towering 14-story building, dwarfing any previous weapon of its kind.

The news of this imminent launch comes as Russia gears up to deploy the first regiment armed with this intercontinental nuclear missile, a move set to occur next month. Situated under “combat duty,” the Sarmat missile will join the ranks of the Uzhur missile formation in the Strategic Missile Forces.

Yet, amidst the anticipation, concerns arise regarding the incomplete testing of the Sarmat missile. Metro reports that the official report by Russian state media was swiftly retracted shortly after its release. The TASS news agency reveals that successful flight development tests (LCI) are still ongoing, with further launches required, including over the South Pole.

While the initial Sarmat regiment has yet to officially commence operational duties, a defense source cited by Metro confirms that it will assume its position in December of this year. Currently, the regiment is engaging in experimental combat duty within the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia.

However, it is worth noting that progress on Putin’s fifth-generation missile has been hindered. Metro reports that the tests for the Sarmat missile are running behind schedule and have not yet been completed. Only one fully confirmed successful test was conducted in April of this year, leaving further testing and evaluation to be carried out.

To facilitate the Sarmat flight tests, launches are currently being carried out from the Plesetsk spaceport to the Kura training ground in Kamchatka, according to TASS reports.

Despite delays, Putin remains steadfast in the progress of his super heavy missile. In recent remarks, he declared that the design work on the Sarmat missile is finished, with only administrative and bureaucratic procedures left to address before mass production can begin, and the missile can be deployed for combat duty in the not-too-distant future.

