Putin and Xi Jinping Set to Meet in China This Week

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to have a significant meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing this week. The visit coincides with a forum commemorating the ten-year anniversary of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure program that has significantly expanded China’s influence on a global scale.

Although some international players, such as the United States and Brussels, have expressed concern regarding the Russia-China relationship, Beijing has refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fully. While China has voiced support for territorial integrity, it has not denounced Moscow’s actions outright.

Russia has sought to bolster its energy exports to China as a response to Western sanctions imposed due to the Ukraine invasion. These increased exports have helped alleviate some of the economic challenges faced by Russia.

During a recent visit to China, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Beijing to use its influence, particularly within the United Nations Security Council, to intervene in the war in Ukraine. Borrell also emphasized the European Union’s concerns about direct military support from China to Russia.

It is anticipated that the European Union will organize a summit with China before the end of the year to further address bilateral issues and strengthen cooperation.

The Belt and Road Initiative Forum, taking place this week in Beijing, occurs against the backdrop of a gloomy economic outlook for China, primarily influenced by a property downturn and an overall economic slowdown. The forum is expected to attract representatives from over 100 countries, including notable figures like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Interestingly, Defense Minister Li Shangfu has been absent from the public eye for more than six weeks, leading to speculations about his safety and whereabouts.

This visit to Beijing marks Putin’s second international trip following the International Criminal Court’s issuance of an arrest warrant against him in March. The warrant was related to the forced transportation of children from Ukraine to Russia. Putin’s previous trip was to attend a summit of ex-Soviet nations in Kyrgyzstan, neither of which is a member of the ICC.

Overall, the meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping holds significant importance as it not only showcases the strengthening ties between Russia and China but also highlights the complexities of international relations in a changing geopolitical landscape.

