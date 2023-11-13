President Vladimir Putin delivered an inspiring message to young students as the school year commenced, emphasizing Russia’s indestructibility and the impossibility of defeating the nation. While reflecting on the country’s historical victory in World War II, Putin highlighted the resolute attitude of the Russian people that made them invincible then and continues to define them today.

The students had the privilege of attending Putin’s lecture, titled “Important Conversations,” an initiative introduced to foster patriotism during the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine. The curriculum of these classes combines a reexamination of World War II, teachings on Russian values, and the Kremlin’s perspective on Moscow’s involvement in Ukraine, portraying it as a mission to protect fellow compatriots.

To further engage with the patriotic sentiment, Russian schoolchildren have been encouraged to express their support for Russian soldiers in Ukraine by crafting letters and creating practical items such as camouflage nets and candles for the trenches.

During his lecture, Putin made it clear that Russia would continue to prioritize the security of the four Ukrainian regions that have been claimed by the Kremlin. Although Russia has annexed these territories, it has not yet gained full control over them. Putin’s statement indicates a commitment to ensuring stability in these regions.

It is worth noting that last year, Putin inaugurated the school year with a visit to Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave, where he stated the deployment of troops to Ukraine was a measure to safeguard Russia. Since then, Kyiv has launched a counteroffensive to reclaim its territory, but the intense battles with heavily fortified Russian positions have proved to be a daunting challenge.

