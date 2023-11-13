Nostalgia for the Past: Putin’s Vision for Russia’s Youth

In a recent address to students on the first day of the school year, President Vladimir Putin reminisced about the glory days of the Soviet era. He spoke about the unity of the nation, the invincibility of its spirit, and the lessons learned from the Great Patriotic War. However, the President’s words were not just about the past. They also shed light on his vision for shaping a new generation for war and imposing a unified education system on new territories, including occupied Ukraine.

One of the key measures in this endeavor is a new history curriculum that justifies the invasion of Ukraine as a fight against “neo-Nazis.” By incorporating this narrative into the official curriculum, the Kremlin aims to instill militaristic patriotism in young people and counter the antiwar sentiment that exists among Russia’s youth.

To further militarize education, the government has introduced courses that provide basic military training to students. In these courses, older students learn about weapons, drones, and even practice military drills and salutes. The defense ministry has taken the lead in guiding the development of these courses, ensuring that they align with the government’s agenda.

Meanwhile, the notion of Russian statehood is being thoroughly emphasized. University freshmen are taught that Russia has “no borders” and that anyone who speaks Russian, regardless of their geographic location, is considered Russian and falls under Moscow’s responsibility. The curriculum highlights Russia’s role in fighting Nazism and its thousand-year history as a “civilizational state.”

On Knowledge Day, the start of the school year, various events across the country showcased the government’s efforts to promote militarization and patriotism. Some first-graders were even ordered to wear military uniforms, while in other regions, governors and military officers played the role of “fathers” and escorted the children of fallen soldiers to school. These displays of nationalism and patriotism aim to create a sense of unity and devotion to the state.

While Russia’s attempts to Russify the annexed regions in Ukraine have encountered resistance, particularly in terms of language choice, the government remains determined to exert its influence. By justifying the invasion and imposing its curriculum, Moscow seeks to solidify its control over these territories and protect ethnic and cultural Russians living there. However, the fact that a significant percentage of families have chosen Ukrainian as their children’s native language suggests that many still identify as Ukrainians, despite the pressure from Russian-appointed authorities.

The introduction of new history textbooks and the emphasis on an “information war” against those who oppose Russian education are part of the government’s efforts to assert its dominance and counter what it sees as attempts to weaken Russian society. For Putin, the past is not just a memory to be cherished; it is a blueprint for shaping the future, one that requires control of education and the hearts and minds of the younger generation.

