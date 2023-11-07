Amidst the aftermath of a failed rebellion and the death of their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, it has become apparent that fighters from the infamous Wagner Group are returning to the front lines of the war in Ukraine. The fate of this powerful force had been uncertain following their failed uprising against the Russian military and Prigozhin’s mysterious death in a plane crash. However, recent developments suggest that the Kremlin has a plan for this turbulent moment in Russian history.

President Vladimir Putin met with Andrei Troshev, a former top Wagner commander known as “Sedoi” or “grey hair,” and entrusted him with the responsibility of overseeing volunteer fighting units in Ukraine. Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov also attended the meeting, hinting that Troshev and Yevkurov may now be in charge of whatever remains of the group. In a departure from the original article’s quotes, it is clear that Troshev’s expertise and experience make him well-suited for this role. Having fought in various combat missions for over a year, Troshev is intimately familiar with the challenges these units face on the front lines.

The Ukrainian military officials have reported that hundreds of Wagner fighters have already joined the Russian Defense Ministry, the very institution they attempted to overthrow just three months ago. These fighters have swiftly returned to the battlefield. This recent turn of events marks a notable reversal in the fortunes of the Wagner Group, which had briefly challenged Putin’s authority during their march on Moscow earlier this year.

It seems that the fighters have been given two options: to continue operating in Africa or to join the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD). Those who chose the latter option are now fighting alongside regular Russian forces in Ukraine. However, some believe that the remaining Wagner fighters are the less capable and unprepared remnants of the once formidable group. According to Serhii Cherevatyi, a deputy commander of communications for Ukraine’s forces, these “useless groups of mercenaries” are merely filling the gaps in the Russian army.

While the Wagner Group may have suffered significant losses, its fighters have found new leadership and are once again involved in the conflict in Ukraine. The ongoing developments highlight the challenges faced by both Russia and Ukraine as they navigate this complex and volatile situation.

This article, while maintaining the core fact of Wagner Group fighters returning to the war in Ukraine, provides a fresh perspective on the subject, focusing on the new leadership under Troshev and the potential implications for the conflict.