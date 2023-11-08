Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered an intriguing yet controversial theory regarding the plane crash that claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the notorious Wagner mercenary force. Contrary to the prevailing belief that the aircraft was struck by a missile, Putin proposed that the crash was caused by the detonation of hand grenades within the plane.

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Putin revealed that traces of explosives were discovered in the bodies of the crash victims. These findings provide substantial evidence to support the theory of an internal explosion. The Russian leader dismissed previous claims suggesting that the plane was brought down by external factors. He went on to express doubt about the investigation’s failure to conduct alcohol and drug tests on the deceased, a line of inquiry that he believed should have been pursued.

Notably, Putin disclosed additional information about the crash. He mentioned that searches of Wagner’s offices in St. Petersburg revealed a staggering 10 billion roubles ($100m) in cash and 5kg (11 pounds) of cocaine. These findings raise questions about the activities and interests of the mercenary group. However, the investigation into the crash has yet to release its official report, leaving the public awaiting further details.

Prigozhin’s death occurred on the exact two-month anniversary of his short-lived rebellion against Russia’s defense establishment. This mutiny presented the greatest challenge to Putin’s rule since he assumed power. While preliminary US intelligence assessments suggested an intentional explosion caused the crash, the Kremlin vehemently denied any involvement. The fate of Wagner itself remains uncertain in the wake of Prigozhin’s demise.

Against this backdrop, Putin has taken actions to integrate Wagner fighters with Russia’s defense ministry, a move that Prigozhin and his followers adamantly opposed. The president acknowledged the lack of consensus in Russia regarding private military companies, highlighting the complexity surrounding this issue. Putin also expressed his belief that several thousand Wagner fighters had already signed contracts with the armed forces, signaling a potential shift in the landscape of private military companies in Russia.

Despite the controversies and unanswered questions surrounding the fatal plane crash, it is evident that the Wagner Group, under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin, played a major role in conflicts across Ukraine, Syria, Libya, and various African nations. As a result of its involvement in gross human rights abuses, the European Union and the United States have imposed sanctions on the group. While the investigation into the crash continues, the world eagerly awaits further revelations about this mysterious and disturbing event.