Russian President Putin Supports Indian Seat at the United Nations Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his support for India to be given a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). During a discussion forum, Putin acknowledged India’s significant influence in international affairs and its contribution to resolving global issues.

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club’s annual conference in Sochi, Putin praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted India’s impressive economic growth, with a population of 1.5 billion people and a GDP growth rate of over 7%. He emphasized the need to adapt international law to current needs and changing global situations, asserting that countries like India deserved representation and the opportunity to contribute to global problem-solving.

India previously held a temporary membership on the UNSC, which expired in 2022. However, the country has a long-standing aspiration for a permanent seat and has been advocating for it for many years.

The support from Russia holds significant importance, given the unique international partnership between India and Russia. India has been one of the largest purchasers of Russian oil and has a history of buying Russian weapons for its military. Additionally, India has refrained from getting involved in Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, including abstaining from U.N General Assembly votes denouncing Russia.

However, China has strongly resisted India’s bid for a permanent seat on the UNSC. As a diplomatic ally of Russia, China’s opposition to India’s inclusion has intensified, particularly as Russia faces international sanctions over its actions in Ukraine.

Putin’s advocacy for India’s seat at the UNSC is part of a broader push for reforming international laws. He has also expressed support for lifting atomic test bans and suggested that Russia could rescind the ratification of the international pact banning nuclear tests unless the United States ratifies it.

While the path to a permanent seat for India at the UNSC remains challenging, Putin’s endorsement brings renewed hope for India’s aspiration to have a more prominent role in global decision-making and addressing global challenges.