Amidst the economic challenges faced by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government, the country’s currency, the ruble, has fallen to a 16-month low against the U.S. dollar. The declining ruble, combined with Western sanctions, has caused rapid inflation and rising prices for the Russian people.

The Russian economy has shown signs of growth, with Putin stating that wages are rising. However, the increasing weakness in the economy cannot be ignored. Putin acknowledged that inflationary risks are on the rise, making it a top priority to control price growth. The Russian Central Bank predicts that inflation could reach up to 6.5 percent by the end of 2023, but economists believe that the rapid devaluation of the ruble could lead to even higher prices in the coming months, possibly reaching double digits by the end of the year.

The depreciation of the ruble, which has lost over a third of its value since November last year, is mainly due to the sanctions imposed on Russia’s energy exports. These sanctions, imposed by the European Union and the G-7 group of nations, have led to a decline in Russian oil imports and a reduction in gas exports to Europe. As a result, the Russian budget has suffered, with income from energy exports falling by 47 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the previous year. Additionally, the use of gray import channels to bypass export controls has increased pressure on the ruble.

The Russian government has responded to the economic challenges by increasing defense spending to over $100 billion in 2023, with more than $60 billion allocated to the defense industry in the first half of the year. This spending has helped support the overall economy against the impact of sanctions, but it has also created imbalances. The defense enterprises are operating at full capacity, exacerbating inflation, while labor shortages have arisen due to the mobilization of conscripts and the emigration of hundreds of thousands of Russians since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The Russian leadership is grappling with the consequences of Putin’s war against Ukraine and its transformative effect on the economy. The desperate shortage of workers has prompted Putin to lift restrictions on employing teenagers as young as 14. However, despite the challenges, experts argue that predictions of the collapse of the Russian economy due to sanctions have been proven wrong. The impact of Western actions against Russia has indeed been significant, and its effects are likely to be long-lasting.

Despite calls from the Ukrainian government, the Biden administration is reluctant to lower the price cap on oil exports to Russia. Lowering the cap could lead Russia to reduce oil production and cause global gas price spikes. This, in turn, could have repercussions on the global economy during the upcoming U.S. presidential elections in 2024.

As the Russian economy continues to navigate through these challenges, it remains to be seen how the government will address the lingering effects of sanctions and inflation. The Russian people, meanwhile, are facing rising prices and the impact of economic policies that have both positive and negative consequences.