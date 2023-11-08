Russian President Putin and Mali’s Interim President Discuss Sahel Situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mali’s interim president, Assimi Goita, recently engaged in a telephone conversation to discuss the unfolding events in Niger. While the conversation has raised concerns among Western leaders regarding Russia’s increasing influence in the West African region, it is important to note that their discussion primarily focused on the situation in the Sahara-Sahel region.

During the call, Putin emphasized the significance of resolving the ongoing situation through peaceful and diplomatic means. This reaffirmed the stance previously taken at the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg last month, where high-level talks between Russia and Mali were held.

The situation in the Sahara-Sahel region has become a growing concern, particularly due to the rise of terrorist groups following the destabilization of Libya. Putin highlighted the direct attack faced by countries such as Mali and the Central African Republic, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to address this issue.

Mali’s interim president, Goita, echoed Putin’s call for a peaceful resolution, emphasizing the importance of stability in the Sahel region. Mali has been actively advocating for the prevention of any military intervention against Niger, urging the UN and African Union to support diplomatic solutions.

It is noteworthy that Mali has hosted a delegation of officials from the Niger junta, suggesting a potential partnership between the junta and the Wagner mercenary group. The Wagner fighters, invited by Mali’s leadership to combat an Islamic insurgency, have been active in the region.

While concerns about Russia’s increasing influence in West Africa persist, it is crucial to prioritize the resolution of the Sahel situation. Collaborative efforts and diplomatic approaches will be essential in fostering stability and combating terrorist threats in the region.