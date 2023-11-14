Putin’s Troop Presence in Ukraine: A Lengthy Struggle to Regain Sovereignty

In a recent interview, a retiring US military general revealed that there are still well over 200,000 Russian troops occupying Ukraine. General Mark A Milley, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, acknowledged that while Ukraine’s counteroffensive has achieved some tactical objectives, completely removing Russian forces from the country will be a complex and time-consuming endeavor.

Ejecting such a substantial number of troops from Ukrainian soil is a daunting task that will require a considerable effort over an extended period of time. General Milley emphasized the complexities of warfare, stating that unforeseen events and circumstances could alter the course of the conflict. However, he asserted that it is unrealistic to expect a swift resolution, noting that militarily ousting all Russian troops from Ukraine is a high bar that will undoubtedly take a substantial amount of time.

The general also addressed concerns regarding the potential impact of adverse weather conditions on Ukraine’s counteroffensive. He explained that poor weather, particularly heavy rainfall, could hinder the Ukrainian forces’ ability to maneuver effectively. With approximately 30 to 45 days’ worth of favorable fighting weather remaining, the Ukrainian military still has some time to make progress before facing these challenges. General Milley emphasized that it is premature to deem the ongoing offensive a failure, as the Ukrainians have already achieved partial success and continue to strive towards their objectives.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the UK’s Chief of the Defence Staff, echoed General Milley’s sentiments, asserting that Ukraine is currently winning the battle against Russian aggression. The Ukrainian counteroffensive, which commenced four months ago, has secured territorial victories and brought the country closer to reclaiming its eastern areas from Russian forces. This progress has been bolstered by support from Western allies, who have provided assistance in the form of modern military equipment and financial aid.

While the situation in Ukraine remains complex and the path to full sovereignty uncertain, Ukraine’s determination and resilience in the face of aggression are noteworthy. The ongoing conflict serves as a reminder of the challenges nations face when confronted with an occupying force. The Ukrainian people, with the support of their allies, are steadfast in their pursuit of liberation and the restoration of their territorial integrity.

