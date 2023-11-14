Putin Faces Dilemma Over Funeral Arrangements for Wagner Chief Prigozhin

RIGA, Latvia — The recent tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Wagner chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin, mercenary commander Dmitry Utkin, and others in their entourage has left the Kremlin facing a difficult decision regarding their funerals. While patriotic hard-liners have called for Prigozhin to be buried with full military honors, the decision ultimately rests with their families. This dilemma highlights the ongoing divisions within Russia’s elite over the war in Ukraine.

The Russian government has not yet made a decision on the funerals, including whether President Vladimir Putin will attend. As speculation and questions continue to circulate, the Kremlin is also grappling with the risks posed by hard-line pro-war individuals who demand a harsher approach against Ukraine. These “turbo-patriots” have already voiced their discontent and could potentially create unrest if Prigozhin and Wagner are not given the recognition they believe they deserve as war “heroes.”

To mitigate suspicions of foul play, Kremlin propagandists have been promoting various theories about the cause of the crash. Some point fingers at Ukraine and Western intelligence agencies, while others suggest that it was due to Wagner’s negligence in handling ammunition. These theories aim to divert attention away from the possibility of targeted assassination with Kremlin involvement.

Yevgeniy Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s chef,” was the public face of Wagner’s assault on the city of Bakhmut. Many credit him with Russia’s significant military success since the start of the war. Despite his role, Prigozhin also led a rebellion against Russia’s military leadership, which has caused divisions within the ranks.

The Kremlin now faces a delicate balancing act in handling the funerals of Prigozhin and Utkin. Putin aims to distance himself from Prigozhin, whom he has previously condemned as a traitor, while still acknowledging Wagner’s contribution to the war in Ukraine. However, the effort to separate Prigozhin’s image from the Wagner brand has proven challenging, as many Russians associate the two closely.

Experts compare Prigozhin’s funeral arrangements to mafia funerals, where the level of grief and tribute becomes a display of power and influence. However, this poses a dilemma for the Kremlin as Putin’s condemnation of Prigozhin during the rebellion complicates matters. Providing a military funeral, as expected by some pro-war hard-liners, risks fueling the narrative of a betrayal against true defenders of the country. Yet, denying Prigozhin a military funeral could be perceived as evidence of the Kremlin’s involvement in the plane crash.

While some argue that snubbing Prigozhin’s funeral would carry political risks, others believe it may be best for the Kremlin to take control of the event to manage public perception. By appropriating the funeral and keeping it under state control, the government can avoid potential social media anger and maintain the image of Prigozhin as a fallen statesman who can be forgiven.

In the end, Putin faces a challenging decision that goes beyond mourning the loss of Wagner members. It requires delicately navigating the complexities of politics, military image, and societal expectations. The funeral arrangements will not only reflect the Kremlin’s approach to the war in Ukraine but also impact public sentiment and the perception of Putin’s leadership.

What is Wagner?

Wagner is a private military group composed of Russian mercenaries that is known for its involvement in the war in Ukraine.

Who is Yevgeniy Prigozhin?

Yevgeniy Prigozhin, often referred to as “Putin’s chef,” is a businessman who earned billions through lucrative government catering contracts and was the public face of Wagner’s assault on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Why is there controversy over Prigozhin’s funeral?

The controversy arises from conflicting views within Russia’s elite regarding the war in Ukraine. Some pro-war hard-liners advocate for Prigozhin to be buried with full military honors, while others believe his role in a rebellion against Russia’s military leadership warrants a different approach.

What risks does the Kremlin face in handling the funerals?

The Kremlin needs to carefully manage public sentiment and avoid potential unrest if it fails to give Prigozhin and Wagner the recognition demanded by pro-war hard-liners. It must also navigate the delicate balance of distancing Putin from Prigozhin while still acknowledging Wagner’s contribution to the war in Ukraine.