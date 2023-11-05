Putin Discusses Strategy with Former Wagner Commander Amid Reports of Mercenaries Returning to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently held a meeting with former senior Wagner commander, Andrei Troshev, to discuss the utilization of volunteer units in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This meeting comes as reports emerge that several hundred members of the Wagner mercenary group have returned to the battlefield.

The Kremlin has been making efforts to assert control over the Wagner group following the death of its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a plane crash. During the meeting, Putin acknowledged Troshev’s experience in fighting with such units and expressed their previous agreement to have him involved in forming volunteer groups for deployment in Ukraine.

In recent weeks, there have been observations of former Wagner fighters rejoining the conflict in Ukraine. However, Ukrainian military officials claim that these individuals are operating within the regular army and not as a separate unit. Mykhailo Podolyak, an aide to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, downplayed the significance of their return, suggesting that media coverage had amplified the situation beyond its actual impact.

British military intelligence provided a briefing stating that many Wagner fighters have likely redeployed to Ukraine as part of various units, including the official Russian Ministry of Defense forces and other private military companies. This raises questions about the current status and affiliation of these individuals.

While Troshev’s meeting with Putin demonstrates Moscow’s efforts to bring the Wagner group under control, there are indications of a split within the group. Some Wagner-linked Telegram channels have distanced themselves from the Kremlin meeting, suggesting internal divisions.

The fate of the Wagner group and its activities abroad remains uncertain since the mutiny and Prigozhin’s death. The United States has expressed skepticism about Wagner forces withdrawing from Africa, and Russia’s foreign ministry has assured nations in Africa and the Middle East that they will manage the group following Prigozhin’s demise.

As investigations into Prigozhin’s death continue, questions linger among his loyalists who demand answers from the Kremlin. Political consultant Maksim Shugalei, an associate of Prigozhin, raised concerns about the delayed investigation, describing the incident as murder and demanding transparency from authorities.

The situation surrounding the Wagner group and its involvement in the Ukraine conflict is a complex and evolving issue. The meeting between Putin and Troshev exemplifies Russia’s attempts to maintain control over the group, while reports of mercenaries returning to battle raise questions about the current dynamics within their ranks. The ongoing investigation into Prigozhin’s death further adds to the intrigue surrounding the group and its activities.