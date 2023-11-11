Putin Signs Decree Allowing Foreign Investors to Exchange Frozen Assets for Blocked Russian Assets Abroad

In a move to ease the impact of sanctions on Russia’s economy, President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree granting foreign investors with frozen funds in Russia the opportunity to use those funds to purchase blocked assets owned by Russians abroad. By doing so, Russia aims to address the financial struggles faced by millions of Russians who have had their assets worth approximately 1.5 trillion roubles ($16.3 billion) frozen as a result of Western sanctions imposed on Russia due to its actions in Ukraine.

Under the new decree, citizens of countries classified as “unfriendly” by Russia will be allowed to utilize funds from special “type-C” accounts in Russia to acquire frozen securities held abroad by Russian individuals. These special accounts are typically subject to tight restrictions, effectively rendering the funds inaccessible. However, through this new provision, Russia plans to unblock around 100 billion roubles of frozen assets in the initial phase.

The decree explicitly states that it is a response to the actions taken by the United States and other countries and organizations, which Russia deems as “unfriendly” and in violation of international law. By enabling foreign investors to exchange their frozen funds for blocked Russian assets abroad, Russia aims to counteract the economic repercussions it has faced due to sanctions while also providing an opportunity for foreign investors to diversify their portfolios in the Russian market.

This latest measure reflects Russia’s determination to navigate through the challenges presented by international sanctions and maintain its economic stability. By leveraging the assets of foreign investors, Russia seeks to optimize the utilization of frozen funds, reinvigorate its investment landscape, and potentially foster collaboration with investors from countries that have traditionally been at odds with Russia.

