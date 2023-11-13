Russia and North Korea Deepen Ties with Space Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently met at Russia’s Vostochny space launch site, signaling a potential alliance between the two countries in space exploration. During their tour of the space center, Putin expressed a willingness to assist North Korea in developing its space and satellite program.

While North Korea has made space technology a priority, it has faced challenges in successfully launching satellites into orbit. This has led to an interest in acquiring satellite launch technology from Russia, which could potentially violate international sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities.

The meeting between Putin and Kim at the space center holds strategic significance. It suggests that Russia may offer sanctions-violating satellite launch technology in exchange for military resources from North Korea. This could potentially support Russia’s efforts in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Moscow, in need of fresh supplies of ammunition, sees an opportunity to strengthen its military capabilities, while North Korea, facing years of international sanctions, seeks assistance in various areas, including missile technology.

The summit has also been viewed as a way of deepening ties between Russia and North Korea. Kim’s arrival in Russia, accompanied by top party leaders, emphasizes the importance of the Moscow-Pyongyang relationship. Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton sees the meeting as significant and believes it provides North Korea with a chance to reconnect with Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In the midst of the summit, North Korea conducted a missile launch, firing two short-range ballistic missiles into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula. This further emphasizes the need for international attention and action regarding the escalating tensions in the region.

Overall, the meeting between Putin and Kim at the Vostochny space launch site highlights the potential collaboration between Russia and North Korea in the field of space exploration, while also raising concerns about the violation of international sanctions and the implications for regional security.

