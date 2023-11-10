Putin Appoints Former Prigozhin Aide to Lead Ukrainian Volunteers

Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen to appoint Andrei Troshev, a former aide to Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner Group, to oversee the coordination of volunteer soldiers in Ukraine. This decision, announced by the Kremlin, marks a significant move in the ongoing conflict.

Troshev, a former colonel with extensive military experience in Afghanistan, Chechnya, and Syria, is currently employed by the Ministry of Defense. Putin has assigned him the task of forming volunteer units capable of executing diverse combat missions, particularly within the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine.

This appointment demonstrates the Russian military’s efforts to integrate the Wagner Group into the invasion effort. The Wagner Group, known for its association with Prigozhin, has previously collaborated with the Russian military and provided training to soldiers in Belarus.

The unexpected death of Prigozhin, who perished in a plane explosion last month, raised questions about the future of the Wagner Group and its relationship with the Russian government. While the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, Prigozhin had orchestrated a failed challenge to Putin’s regime before abruptly halting the operation and ordering his troops to return home.

As the situation evolves, it will be interesting to observe the role of the Wagner Group and its potential influence in the ongoing conflict. With the appointment of Troshev, a former Prigozhin aide, there may be shifts in strategy and tactics that could impact the dynamics of the conflict.

