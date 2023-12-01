Putin’s Move to Nationalize St. Petersburg Airport Sends Shockwaves Through Investor Community

President Vladimir Putin has made a bold and unexpected move by nationalizing the rights to manage St. Petersburg Airport, previously held by foreign investors. This decision, announced in a decree late Thursday, consolidates the ownership of the airport into a new Russian entity, effectively pushing out existing shareholders, including Germany’s Fraport AG and the Qatari wealth fund.

While the specific motivations behind this move remain unclear, it comes as part of a larger strategy by the Kremlin to assert Russian “sovereignty” and push back against perceived threats from the US and its allies. This is particularly significant as Putin is widely expected to announce his candidacy for a fifth presidential term in the upcoming elections.

Under the new arrangement, foreign investors will retain their stakes in the airport but will lose their voting rights, which will now be exclusively held by Russian shareholders in the newly formed company. This shift in ownership comes in the wake of previous Kremlin retaliations against countries deemed “unfriendly,” in response to their punitive actions related to the Ukraine conflict.

St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport, the second-busiest in Russia, is currently operated by a consortium of shareholders, including Fraport, the Qatar Investment Authority, and Russia’s VTB Bank. With this nationalization, control of the airport will be transferred to a new management body created by the government. It is worth noting that while Germany is viewed as “unfriendly” by the Kremlin, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, who also have stakes in the airport, are not.

The decree issued by Putin invokes laws predating the Ukrainian invasion, citing a “threat to the national interests and economic security of the Russian Federation resulting from the violation of obligations by certain foreign legal entities.” This differs from previous Kremlin takeovers, which relied on legislation signed in April that allowed temporary state control over assets of companies from “unfriendly states.”

The implications of this nationalization for the affected investors, particularly Fraport, are yet to be fully understood. The German airport operator had already written down the value of their stake to zero following the Ukraine conflict. However, this recent move by Putin leaves questions unanswered regarding the future interactions and financial arrangements between the investors and the Russian government.

While St. Petersburg Airport’s statement welcoming the order suggests that it aims to restore corporate governance mechanisms, the broader impact on investor confidence and sentiments towards Russia’s business environment will require careful observation.

