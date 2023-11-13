Russian Forces Claim Advances in Eastern Ukraine, Including Avdiivka

Russian forces continue their offensive in Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin stating that they have made gains on the front lines, including the symbolic industrial hub of Avdiivka. The fighting in Avdiivka has been intense, and Russia’s control of the city would represent a significant victory for them.

Avdiivka has been a symbol of Ukrainian resistance since 2014 when it briefly fell to Russian-backed separatists. The town has been the frontline of the conflict and has endured regular bombings even before the current offensive began in February 2022. The strategic importance of capturing Avdiivka may not be as significant as the symbolic value it holds for both sides.

Russian forces now control territory surrounding Avdiivka, gradually tightening the noose in an attempt to push Ukrainian forces further from Donetsk. Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s claim that they are holding their ground in Avdiivka, Moscow argues that their positions have improved in the city.

The situation in Avdiivka is dire, with over 1,600 civilians trapped in the city and evacuation efforts hindered by constant shelling. Ukrainian forces have managed to repel Russian attacks in the area, but the situation remains tense. Analysts have noted that Russia is suffering significant losses of military equipment, as evident from open-source images of the assault on Avdiivka.

Putin claims that Ukraine’s counter-offensive has failed and that the enemy is preparing new offensive operations. He emphasized that Russia is reacting to these developments. The intensified assault on Avdiivka comes after four months of a Ukrainian counter-offensive, which has progressed slower than expected.

It is important to note that the conflict has not been without casualties. Russian strikes in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions have resulted in four deaths and three injuries since Saturday. In the Moscow-occupied zone in the Kherson region, three civilians were killed and another wounded.

As the situation in eastern Ukraine continues to escalate, the international community remains concerned about the impact on regional stability and the well-being of civilians caught in the crossfire.

FAQ

What is Avdiivka?

Avdiivka is a symbolic industrial hub in eastern Ukraine that has been at the frontline of the conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

Why is capturing Avdiivka significant?

Capturing Avdiivka holds symbolic value for both sides, representing Ukrainian resistance to Russian assaults. However, the strategic importance may not be as significant as the symbolic impact.

How many civilians are trapped in Avdiivka?

Over 1,600 civilians are believed to be trapped in Avdiivka, with evacuation efforts hindered by constant shelling.

What is the current situation in Avdiivka?

The situation in Avdiivka remains tense, with Russian forces attempting to encircle the city and Ukrainian forces working to repel their attacks. The city has been heavily bombarded, and casualties have been reported.

Sources:

– [AFP](https://www.afp.com/)