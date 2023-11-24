Russian President Putin Calls for Enhanced Development of Artificial Intelligence to Counter Western Dominance

In a recent address at an AI conference in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for Russia to advance its capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent the West from achieving a monopoly in this field. He expressed concerns about the monopolistic control of AI technologies by Western countries, particularly in search systems and generative models that overlook or marginalize Russian language and culture.

President Putin acknowledged the transformative potential of AI, comparing it to the impact of computers in the 20th century. As China and the United States dominate the global AI research landscape, Russia seeks to catch up despite setbacks caused by the conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions. These challenges have prompted the migration of talented AI specialists out of Russia, hindering the country’s progress in the high-tech sector.

While recognizing the ethical and social challenges associated with AI, President Putin emphasized that banning the technology would be counterproductive. Instead, Russia aims to resolve these concerns by establishing ethical guidelines rooted in its “traditional” culture.

To strengthen its AI capabilities, Russia plans to sign a presidential decree to approve a new version of its national strategy for AI development. This updated strategy will focus on expanding research in generative AI and large language models. President Putin stressed the need for improved access to supercomputers for Russian researchers and emphasized the importance of enhancing AI education in the country.

Furthermore, Russia aims to revise its laws, foster international cooperation, and attract greater investment in the AI sector. President Putin commended Sberbank and Yandex, two leading Russian companies, for their advancements in generative AI and language models. He emphasized the need for these technologies to be further developed and applied across various sectors of the economy.

With this ambitious push for AI development, Russia seeks to carve out its position as a prominent player in the global AI landscape. By bolstering its capacities in AI research and innovation, Russia aims to avoid being left behind in the ongoing AI revolution.

**FAQ:**

Q: What is AI?

A: Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the development of computer systems that can perform tasks that would typically require human intelligence, such as decision-making, problem-solving, and speech recognition.

Q: Which countries are leading in AI research?

A: China and the United States currently lead in AI research, followed by European countries, India, Russia, Israel, South Korea, and Japan.

Q: How is Russia impacted by the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions?

A: The war in Ukraine resulted in an exodus of educated Russians with expertise in AI, while Western sanctions limited international cooperation and hindered technological imports for Russia’s high-tech sector.

Q: How does Russia plan to enhance its AI capabilities?

A: Russia aims to sign a presidential decree approving a revised national strategy for AI development. This strategy includes expanding research in generative AI and large language models, improving access to supercomputers, enhancing AI education, revising laws, promoting international cooperation, and attracting more investment in the AI sector.