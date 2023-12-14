Russian President Putin Addresses Press and Public in Annual Conference

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual end-of-year news conference on Thursday, providing an opportunity for both journalists and ordinary citizens to ask him questions. Breaking from tradition, Putin allowed citizens to phone in their questions along with the journalists who were present at the event.

During the news conference, Putin confirmed his intention to run for re-election in March, marking his nearly 24-year tenure in power. This year’s event is seen as a way for Putin to personally address the concerns of Russian citizens and secure their support ahead of the upcoming election.

While Putin has been fairly reticent in his interactions with foreign media since the conflict in Ukraine began, he invited international journalists to attend this year’s press conference. The move comes amid ongoing tensions and speculation about the possibility of Russia sending troops into Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, recently visited Washington to seek increased aid and weaponry from the United States. With winter approaching and no significant gains made by either side on the battlefield, the future of Western aid to Ukraine remains uncertain.

The press conference is an elaborate affair, with a heavily choreographed format that prioritizes spectacle over critical inquiry. State media reports indicate that over 2 million questions were submitted to Putin in advance of the event.

Historically, Putin has used such conferences to make public promises and address the concerns of ordinary citizens. In 2021, he personally responded to a citizen’s question about water quality in a Russian city and took steps to resolve the issue. Attendees at the press conference are required to undergo COVID-19 and flu tests before entering the venue, reflecting Putin’s adherence to strict quarantine measures during the pandemic.

