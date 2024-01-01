In the wake of a devastating attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia will “intensify” its strikes against Ukraine. The assault on Belgorod resulted in the tragic deaths of more than two dozen people and left over 100 others injured. This incident follows a large-scale air assault carried out by Moscow across various cities in Ukraine, which claimed the lives of 23 individuals.

During a visit to a military hospital, Putin expressed his determination to respond forcefully to such acts of violence. He stated, “No crime against civilians will rest unpunished, that’s for certain.” However, he emphasized that while Russia has the capability to target public squares and the capital city of Kyiv, their focus remains on military targets.

The Russian president’s remarks come as Kyiv reports a significant increase in the use of drones by Russia’s Armed Forces during New Year’s Day. This surge in drone strikes has provoked further tensions and raised concerns about the escalating conflict.

Labeling the attack on Belgorod as a “terrorist attack,” Putin accused Ukrainian forces of deliberately targeting civilians in the city center. He asserted that Ukraine is being manipulated by Western powers to resolve their own disputes with Russia, reiterating his long-held belief that the West is exploiting the Ukrainian conflict for its own agenda.

Putin firmly believes that the “strategic initiative” in this protracted conflict lies with Russia. He maintains that offensive operations should only be pursued once the enemy has been defeated – a position that he claims is consistently reinforced by his advisors.

