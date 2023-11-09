Russian President Claims Additional 270,000 People Sign Up as ‘Volunteers’

In a surprising announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that an additional 270,000 Russians have signed contracts to serve as “volunteers”. This comes in line with his promise that Russia would not mobilize more than 300,000 people. The President made this statement during a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum, where he emphasized the voluntary nature of these recruits.

In the past 6-7 months, an average of 1,000-1,500 people have been signing military service contracts every day, according to Putin. This demonstrates a significant level of interest and willingness among the Russian population to contribute to the Armed Forces and volunteer units.

It is important to note that this development follows Putin’s declaration of “partial mobilization” in September 2022, which aimed to mobilize 300,000 individuals. This figure had been emphasized by the Kremlin as the maximum number of people to be mobilized, stating that they had no intention of surpassing this threshold.

Although Putin declared the “partial mobilization” to be over in late October, reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suggest that Russia has continued to secretly mobilize individuals despite these official statements.

As the situation unfolds, it remains essential to closely monitor developments in Russia’s recruitment efforts and the implications they may have on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.