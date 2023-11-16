New World: A Vision for the Future

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a speech at the annual Valdai Discussion Club, outlined Russia’s mission to “build a new world.” He criticized what he called a Western “military and financial pyramid scheme” as the driving force behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Putin emphasized the need to create a new world that is fairer and more inclusive. He expressed disappointment that the West disregarded Russia’s efforts to establish a new global order after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He cited Russia’s proposal to join NATO as an example of its willingness to cooperate.

According to Putin, the West’s rejection of Russia’s initiatives has increased the risk of global conflict. He warned that the approach of allowing the winners of the Cold War to determine the new order would lead to a dead end and escalate the threat of military confrontation.

However, Putin claimed that his warnings were ignored, and Western partners demonstrated arrogance and a lack of interest in considering Russia’s perspective.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Putin has consistently framed the conflict as part of a larger confrontation with the United States and Europe. He maintains that Russia’s intervention was a response to the actions of the Kyiv regime, which he alleges received active and direct support from the West for nearly a decade.

Contrary to popular belief, Putin denied Russia’s objective to gain territorial control over Ukraine. He insisted that the conflict revolves around determining the principles that will shape the new world order.

According to Putin, lasting peace can only be achieved when everyone feels secure and respected, and when there is balance in the world. He emphasized the importance of rejecting hegemonic behavior and ensuring that no one can impose their will on others.

The Russian President expressed his disappointment with Western counterparts, accusing them of losing touch with reality and crossing all boundaries. He reiterated the claim that Russia did not initiate the war in Ukraine but is working towards its resolution.

Overall, Putin’s speech highlights Russia’s determination to shape a new world based on fairness, respect, and balance. He appeals for a more inclusive global order that considers the perspectives and interests of all nations. However, the Western response to these aspirations remains a point of contention.

