Russian President Vladimir Putin recently addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine during his highly-anticipated year-end press conference. While projecting confidence in his country’s war efforts, Putin made it clear that peace in Ukraine would only be achieved when Russia’s goals are realized.

In his address, Putin called for the “denazification” of Ukraine and emphasized the need for its demilitarization and neutral status. The Russian president’s stance was uncompromising, demanding Ukraine’s unconditional surrender in the face of a lackluster counteroffensive and delays in US military aid caused by political infighting in Washington DC.

The press conference, which lasted over four hours, included a variety of questions from soldiers on the frontlines, regional journalists, and even an AI-generated version of Putin. One topic of discussion was the detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, with Putin indicating that negotiations with the US were underway to potentially secure his release, along with that of Paul Whelan, another American imprisoned in Russia.

While Russia has indicated its willingness to reach a mutually acceptable agreement, the US has stated that Russia rejected a substantial proposal for the release of the two jailed Americans. A potential prisoner exchange is being considered.

Despite growing frustrations within Russia regarding the ongoing conflict, Putin gave no timeline for an end to the war. Recent polls have shown that some Russians are tired of the war and want to see negotiations to resolve the situation. However, these voices were not directly addressed during the press conference.

Putin sought to reassure the Russian public, highlighting the strength of the country’s wartime economy in the face of Western sanctions. He claimed that the Russian economy was expected to grow by 3.5% this year, surpassing initial expectations. Key sectors, such as automotive and aircraft industries, have shown signs of recovery despite the sanctions.

However, Putin did acknowledge that inflation would reach 8% and issued a rare apology when a pensioner raised concerns about the rising cost of eggs. Economists have attributed the inflation to the significant war spending Russia has undertaken.

Analysts have noted that Putin’s tone during the press conference was relatively laidback and emphasized continuity, aligning with what could be seen as a pre-election message. The message conveyed was one of confidence that Russia was addressing its problems and moving forward.

In the final question, Putin reflected on his presidency and advised his younger self to be wary of “excessive naivety and gullibility regarding so-called western partners.” He stressed the importance of believing in the great Russian people and their ability to navigate the country’s path.

As peace in Ukraine continues to remain elusive, it is clear that achieving a lasting resolution will require significant diplomatic efforts from all parties involved. Negotiations, compromises, and a genuine commitment to finding common ground are essential for restoring stability in the region and ending the suffering of the Ukrainian people.